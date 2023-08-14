Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications

Master-At-Arms Petty Officer 3rd class Alexander Heron, assigned to Diego Garcia security forces, re-loads ammunition into the M500 shotgun as a part of a firearms qualification exercise August 15, 2023. Deadly force is defined as force that is likely to cause, a person knows or should know, would create a substantial risk in causing death, serious bodily harm or injury. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

