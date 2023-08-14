Sailors assigned to security forces perform an active-shooter training drill August 15, 2023. Active shooter training is designed to increase proficiency in response to an active threat using an appropriate level of force or deadly force, apprehension and search and seizure formalities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 23:58 Photo ID: 7973363 VIRIN: 230815-N-VD231-1022 Resolution: 5267x4024 Size: 422.62 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia security forces conducts active shooter training and gun qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.