    Malaysia Armed Forces Conduct UN Site Control [Image 6 of 9]

    Malaysia Armed Forces Conduct UN Site Control

    MALAYSIA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Malaysian Armed Forces service members conduct training on the protection and control of an established United Nations (UN) site during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 15, 2023. UN sites include key areas such as hospitals and airports that are critical to the success of UN peacekeeping operations. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    This work, Malaysia Armed Forces Conduct UN Site Control [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Nations
    malaysia
    indopacom
    kerisaman23

