Sgt. Skyler Sheets, from Long Beach, California, a Soldier with 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command (CBRNE) competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition run to shore while conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army Forces Command has to offer. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:24 Photo ID: 7973315 VIRIN: 230815-A-UF517-1193 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.16 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.