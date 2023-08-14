Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Sgt. Skyler Sheets, from Long Beach, California, a Soldier with 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command (CBRNE) competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition run to shore while conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army Forces Command has to offer. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US
