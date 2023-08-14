Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, the senior enlisted advisor to the U.S. Army Forces Command, talks with Sgt. 1st Class Jacob York, from Cape Coral Florida, a Soldier with 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry Regiment, Joint Readiness Training Center after conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 7973314
    VIRIN: 230815-A-UF517-1152
    Resolution: 6074x4049
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CAPE CORAL, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

