    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Sgt. Bradley Capps, from Camarillo, California, a Soldier with Operations Group, National Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition catches his breath after completing a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CAMARILLO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

