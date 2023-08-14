U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

Staff Sgt. Zackery Rebiejo, from Dallas, Oregon, a Soldier with 1st Armored Division, III Armored Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition trudges through water while conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

