Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition emerge from the water while conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7973310
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-UF517-7657
|Resolution:
|3990x2660
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
