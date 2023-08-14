Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition emerge from the water while conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 7973309
    VIRIN: 230815-A-UF517-7576
    Resolution: 4353x2902
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT