U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Best Squad Competition prepare to swim to shore while conducting a helocast, Aug. 15, 2023, near Dover, Tennessee. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by airborne troops where Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude directly into the water below. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

