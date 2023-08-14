Best Squad Competition 2023

Competitors conduct helocast operations during the U.S. Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Aug. 15, 2023, in Dover, Tennessee. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

