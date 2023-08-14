Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 2 of 2]

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 18th Aggressor Squadron F-16 Falcon, from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuels from a 168th Air Refueling Wing Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, during exercise Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports Red Flag-Alaska by sharing its knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units. This ensures the United States and its Allies receive the best air combat training possible. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:38
    Photo ID: 7973188
    VIRIN: 230814-F-XX000-5596
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Refueling
    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    Alaska

    pacaf
    redflagalaska
    eielsonafb

