An 18th Aggressor Squadron F-16 Falcon, from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuels from a 168th Air Refueling Wing Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, during exercise Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports Red Flag-Alaska by sharing its knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units. This ensures the United States and its Allies receive the best air combat training possible. (Courtesy photo)
|08.14.2023
|08.15.2023 20:38
|7973188
|230814-F-XX000-5596
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
