Two F-35A Lightning II’s, from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuel from a 168th Air Refueling Wing Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, during exercise Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (Courtesy photo)
|08.14.2023
|08.15.2023 20:38
|7973187
|230814-F-XX000-5532
|6048x4024
|811.15 KB
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|5
|0
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Refueling [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
