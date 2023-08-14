Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Refueling

Two F-35A Lightning II’s, from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuel from a 168th Air Refueling Wing Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, during exercise Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (Courtesy photo)

