    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Refueling

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-35A Lightning II’s, from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuel from a 168th Air Refueling Wing Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, during exercise Red Flag-Alaska 23-3, Aug. 14, 2023. Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 Refueling [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    Alaska

    pacaf
    redflagalaska
    eielsonafb

