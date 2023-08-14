Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Best Squad Competition 2023

    DOVER, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kimberly Villigran 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Competitors conduct helocast operations during the U.S Forces Command Best Squad Competition on August 15, 2023 in Dover, Tennessee. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kimberly Villigran)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7973122
    VIRIN: 230815-A-KV135-9765
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: DOVER, TN, US 
    This work, Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kimberly Villigran, identified by DVIDS

    FORSCOM
    FortCampbell
    ScreamingEagles
    BestSquadCompetition
    101ST AirborneDivision

