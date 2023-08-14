Competitors conduct helocast operations during the U.S Forces Command Best Squad Competition on August 15, 2023 in Dover, Tennessee. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kimberly Villigran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 18:54 Photo ID: 7973121 VIRIN: 230815-A-KV135-9667 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.2 MB Location: DOVER, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Squad Competiton 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kimberly Villigran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.