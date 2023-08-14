U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from 2nd General Aviation Support Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, Nebraska National Guard during a mass casualty exercise during Northern Strike 23 on Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2023. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 7972972 VIRIN: 230815-Z-DD237-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.79 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Air Force Integrate Critical Medical Care at Northern Strike 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.