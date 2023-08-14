Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army and Air Force Integrate Critical Medical Care at Northern Strike 23

    Army and Air Force Integrate Critical Medical Care at Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT), 127th Medical Wing, Michigan Air National guard, carries a simulated casualty on a stretcher to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for transport to a hospital during a mass casualty exercise during Northern Strike 23 on Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2023. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:50
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Michigan
    Air Force
    National Guard
    MING
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

