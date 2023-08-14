YPG’s archeologist supports the mission while preserving cultural resources

In celebration of Earth Day 2023, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Archeologist Jane Poss (right) showed Price Elementary School students how people used stones to crush seeds from trees to make fine powder. They each had a turn grinding the stones over the seeds.

