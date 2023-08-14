Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 7972728 VIRIN: 230810-A-GR633-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.53 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Writer builds team with help from Ready and Resilient Performance Center [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.