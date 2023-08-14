Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sage, Mutts with a Mission [Image 12 of 12]

    Sage, Mutts with a Mission

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sage, a three-year-old female Labrador Retriever, deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) through Mutts with a Mission, plays fetch in the fo'c'sle, Aug. 15, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:20
    Photo ID: 7972402
    VIRIN: 230815-N-TL968-1186
    Resolution: 1023x1535
    Size: 963.41 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, Sage, Mutts with a Mission [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Sage
    Mutts with a Mission

