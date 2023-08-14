Sage, Mutts with a Mission

LCDR Kristin Hope, the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) training officer, dons Puppy Protective Equipment (PPE) on to Sage, a three-year-old female Labrador Retriever, deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford through Mutts with a Mission, Aug. 15, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

