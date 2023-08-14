Promotion aboard USS Tripoli

230810-N-ML799-1055 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 10, 2023) – Cmdr. James Wiliford, the ship’s chaplain, left, administers the oath of office during a promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Eric Heggen, the ship’s combat cargo officer, on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

