Promotion aboard USS Tripoli

230810-N-ML799-1041 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 10, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Eric Heggen, the combat cargo officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), recites the oath of office on the ship’s flight deck during his promotion, Aug. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

