    Promotion aboard USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230810-N-ML799-1041 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 10, 2023) – Chief Warrant Officer Eric Heggen, the combat cargo officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), recites the oath of office on the ship’s flight deck during his promotion, Aug. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:39
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion aboard USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

