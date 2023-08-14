CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Montana

Military observers from Turkmenistan receive an overview of operations during Exercise Regional Cooperation 23 Aug. 13, 2023, at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center in Helena, Montana. RC23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations, and includes participants from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

