    CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Montana [Image 9 of 17]

    CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Montana

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Personnel from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and observers for Turkmenistan work together Aug. 13, 2023, during Exercise Regional Cooperation 23 at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center in Helena, Montana. RC23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. The exercise aims to strengthen relationships between participating nations, as well as increase the capacity and capability to work together. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 7972070
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-SM601-1011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 18.34 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    This work, CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Montana [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    SPP
    Regional Cooperation 23
    RC23

