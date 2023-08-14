CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 underway in Montana

Personnel from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and observers for Turkmenistan work together Aug. 13, 2023, during Exercise Regional Cooperation 23 at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center in Helena, Montana. RC23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. The exercise aims to strengthen relationships between participating nations, as well as increase the capacity and capability to work together. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

