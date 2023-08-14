Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses the 52nd annual conference of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States in Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Class 1st Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 09:19 Photo ID: 7971804 VIRIN: 230814-Z-EP075-1006 Resolution: 4201x2787 Size: 1.24 MB Location: ROCHESTER, MN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230814-Z-EP075-1002 [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.