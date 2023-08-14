A group of maintainers from the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in exercise Northern Lightning at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2023. Maintainers play a vital role in the mission by working together to ensure that aircraft are prepared for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7971799 VIRIN: 230811-F-BB093-1268 Resolution: 5705x3796 Size: 11.11 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.