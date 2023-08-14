Northern Lightning 2023

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot, Capt. Christian Pisanelli, with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, prepares to conduct a training mission over Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2023. Volk Field offered open airspace with optimal weather conditions for flying, allowing the 33rd FW to avoid seasonal lightning and hurricane delays in Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

