Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 10 of 11]

    Northern Lightning 2023

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot, Capt. Christian Pisanelli, with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, prepares to conduct a training mission over Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2023. Volk Field offered open airspace with optimal weather conditions for flying, allowing the 33rd FW to avoid seasonal lightning and hurricane delays in Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 09:22
    Photo ID: 7971796
    VIRIN: 230811-F-BB093-1094
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    Air Force
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Northern Lightning
    F35A Lighting II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT