Northern Lightning 2023

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, prepares to launch at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 9, 2023. Northern Lightning gives multiple generations of aircraft the opportunity to integrate and train together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

