U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Goodbred, an F-35A Lightning II Avionics Specialist with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, prepares an F-35 for takeoff at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2023. Nomads with the 33rd FW traveled to Volk Field to participate in exercise Northern Lightning to enhance the Agile Combat Employment concept and to help build combat-credible Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7971793 VIRIN: 230811-F-BB093-1047 Resolution: 4892x3255 Size: 5.53 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.