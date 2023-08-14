U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Green, an F-35A Lightning II Crew Chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, prepares an F-35 for takeoff at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2023. Volk Field offers a joint training environment for current and future weapons platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7971792
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-BB093-1080
|Resolution:
|4517x3005
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT