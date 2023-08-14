Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 7 of 11]

    Northern Lightning 2023

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Green, an F-35A Lightning II Crew Chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, prepares an F-35 for takeoff at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2023. Volk Field offers a joint training environment for current and future weapons platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 09:22
    Photo ID: 7971792
    VIRIN: 230811-F-BB093-1080
    Resolution: 4517x3005
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023
    Northern Lightning 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    Air Force
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Northern Lightning
    F35A Lighting II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT