Northern Lightning 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Green, an F-35A Lightning II Crew Chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, prepares an F-35 for takeoff at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2023. Volk Field offers a joint training environment for current and future weapons platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023