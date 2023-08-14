Curtain Call

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brannon Ferguson, a pilot assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, pilots the final flight of an F-15C Eagle jet as it heads to the “boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2023. The departure represents the wing’s divesture in the F-15C Eagle airframe as the installation prepares to receive the first batch of F-35 Lightning II aircraft in early 2025. Conversion training for Airmen and infrastructure changes are currently underway to prepare for the change in mission, which will equip the wing with the Air Force’s most sophisticated fifth-generation fighter. The arrival of F-35s will posture 125th FW Airmen to meet air superiority and global strike needs for our nation’s defense, and mark the end of a 30-year era flying F-15 fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

