Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtain Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Curtain Call

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brannon Ferguson, a pilot assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, pilots the final flight of an F-15C Eagle jet as it heads to the “boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2023. The departure represents the wing’s divesture in the F-15C Eagle airframe as the installation prepares to receive the first batch of F-35 Lightning II aircraft in early 2025. Conversion training for Airmen and infrastructure changes are currently underway to prepare for the change in mission, which will equip the wing with the Air Force’s most sophisticated fifth-generation fighter. The arrival of F-35s will posture 125th FW Airmen to meet air superiority and global strike needs for our nation’s defense, and mark the end of a 30-year era flying F-15 fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 7971775
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-XV261-1016
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 725.47 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtain Call [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtain Call
    Curtain Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Florida National Guard
    F-35
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT