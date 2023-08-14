The Minority College Relations Program recruited students from various institutions to work for 10 weeks within the Army Contracting Command, First Army, Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, and Joint Munitions Command.
This work, MCRP’s diverse workforce expands across the country, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
