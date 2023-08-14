US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers

Ken Gregoire (on left) is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program employee and human resources specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Pictured here, Gregoire assists George Parker at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Gregoire helped recruit Palmer, who is set to become the first director of maintenance at the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland under the mission command of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, 405th AFSB. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE