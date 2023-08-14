Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers [Image 3 of 3]

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ken Gregoire (on left) is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program employee and human resources specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Pictured here, Gregoire assists George Parker at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Gregoire helped recruit Palmer, who is set to become the first director of maintenance at the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland under the mission command of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, 405th AFSB. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This work, US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

