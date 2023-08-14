Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo provided communication and patient tracking support to 2nd Medical Battalion as part of their mass casualty training on Aug. 9, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 08:13
|Photo ID:
|7971721
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-FE818-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x2160
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo provides support elements for mass casualty training [Image 3 of 3], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT