Sembach Block Party 2023

Dameyne Toney, U.S. Army NATO G6, crawls through a tunnel of his teammates during the relay race at the 2nd Annual Sembach Block Party at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The party, held August 10, included sports, games, food, and information booths and displays from 10 units headquartered at Sembach Kaserne and a variety of support organizations from across U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.

