Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sembach Block Party 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Sembach Block Party 2023

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Dameyne Toney, U.S. Army NATO G6, crawls through a tunnel of his teammates during the relay race at the 2nd Annual Sembach Block Party at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The party, held August 10, included sports, games, food, and information booths and displays from 10 units headquartered at Sembach Kaserne and a variety of support organizations from across U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:20
    Photo ID: 7971680
    VIRIN: 230810-A-QI808-3215
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sembach Block Party 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023
    Sembach Block Party 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT