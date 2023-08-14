230815-N-HG389-1125 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2023) – Mr. Alvin Yu, representative from the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, conducts training on maritime domain awareness during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 in Singapore, Aug 15. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

