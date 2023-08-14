230815-N-HG389-1105 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2023) – Mr. Malcolm Brown, deputy director and head of international for Joint Maritime Security Centre, conducts training on United Kingdom maritime domain awareness during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 in Singapore, Aug 15. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 05:02 Photo ID: 7971609 VIRIN: 230815-N-HG389-1105 Resolution: 7914x5276 Size: 851.14 KB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.