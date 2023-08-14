230815-N-HG389-1092 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2023) – Maldives National Defence Force Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Hilmy, commandant of the Coast Guard, conducts training on maritime domain awareness during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 in Singapore, Aug 15. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 05:02 Photo ID: 7971608 VIRIN: 230815-N-HG389-1092 Resolution: 6540x4360 Size: 625.04 KB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.