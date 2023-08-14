Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 [Image 3 of 15]

    Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023

    SINGAPORE

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230815-N-HG389-1020 SINGAPORE (Aug. 15, 2023) – Participants of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 register for training workshops, Aug 15. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    This work, Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maritime Security
    Partnership
    Maritime Domain Awareness
    DESRON 7
    Multilateral Training
    SEACAT 2023

