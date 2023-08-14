GRFCSG Conducts PHOTOEX with USS Mt. Whitney

230814-N-LK647-1356 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steams in formation with the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. Sixth Fleet, the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during a photo exercise, Aug. 14, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA