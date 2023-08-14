U.S. Army and Norwegian Army service members assigned to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, and Task Force Viking, Norwegian Army, pose after conducting combined readiness training July 24, 2023 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The coalition units conducted aircraft loading familiarization training to enhance interoperability while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. (Photo courtesy of the Norwegian Army)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 03:39 Photo ID: 7971556 VIRIN: 230724-Z-MX357-5559 Resolution: 888x592 Size: 567.71 KB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers in Arms [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.