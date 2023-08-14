All Aboard

Norwegian Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Viking prepare to board a UH-60 Black Hawk belonging to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, during combined readiness training July 24, 2023 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. As part of the training, coalition units conducted aircraft loading familiarization training to enhance interoperability while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. (Photo courtesy of the Norwegian Army)

