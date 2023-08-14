A light Dusting

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.23.2023

    185th Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Black Hawk belonging to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, prepares to land July 24, 2023 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The 3-126th GSAB conducted combined readiness training with coalition partners supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. They are deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard. (Photo courtesy of the Norwegian Army)

