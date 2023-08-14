2023 Yokose Summer Festival

Cmdr. Mariah Rule, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, and representatives from Saikai City Hall and Yokose Port toss mochi rice cakes and candy to the crowd during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan Aug. 13, 2023. The festival was held to celebrate the 461st anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to CFAS’ Yokose Fuel Facility and Naval Beach Unit 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

