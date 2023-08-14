Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Yokose Summer Festival [Image 4 of 16]

    2023 Yokose Summer Festival

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Cmdr. Mariah Rule, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, and representatives from Saikai City Hall and Yokose Port toss mochi rice cakes and candy to the crowd during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan Aug. 13, 2023. The festival was held to celebrate the 461st anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to CFAS’ Yokose Fuel Facility and Naval Beach Unit 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 7971497
    VIRIN: 230813-N-CA060-1055
    Resolution: 5568x3313
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    CFAS
    festival
    community event
    Saikai

