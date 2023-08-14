2023 Yokose Summer Festival

Attendees of the Yokose Summer Festival explore food and game stands during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan Aug. 15, 2023. The festival was held to celebrate the 461st anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Yokose Fuel Facility and Naval Beach Unit 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 Photo by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala