    Training ops for Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise [Image 67 of 77]

    Training ops for Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown Aug. 2, 2023, during the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Wisconsin National Guard, XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy. Commanders use this exercise to assess their unit’s capabilities during live fire activities and controlled scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 00:58
    Photo ID: 7971426
    VIRIN: 230802-A-OK556-4523
    Resolution: 5169x3487
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training ops for Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise [Image 77 of 77], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise

