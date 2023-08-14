Training ops for Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise

Training operations are shown Aug. 2, 2023, during the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Wisconsin National Guard, XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy. Commanders use this exercise to assess their unit’s capabilities during live fire activities and controlled scenarios. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

