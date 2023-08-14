Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-153 provides transportation of JTF-50 personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui [Image 5 of 6]

    VMGR-153 provides transportation of JTF-50 personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Hawaii National Guardsmen with Joint Task Force 50 unload equipment from a KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 (VMGR-153), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Air Wing, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023. At the request of U.S. Army Pacific, and in accordance with U.S. federal law, Hawaii based U.S. Marines with VMGR-153 provided transportation of Joint Task Force 50 personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui. Joint Task Force 50 is the command and control element which will coordinate DoD response efforts upon request from appropriate government authorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

